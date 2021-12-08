Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.44. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 36,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

