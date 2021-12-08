Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 24.70% 2.23% Meridian Bancorp 31.56% 9.75% 1.21%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.30 $58.73 million $840.02 9.56 Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.72 $65.05 million $1.52 15.89

Meridian Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

