Contrasting IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IsoPlexis and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 2 5 0 2.71

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.83%. 10x Genomics has a consensus target price of $174.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 55.01 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -34.79

IsoPlexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats 10x Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

