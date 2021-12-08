Contrasting Siebert Financial (SIEB) & Its Rivals

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Siebert Financial to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $54.87 million $2.97 million 14.17 Siebert Financial Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 7.54

Siebert Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Siebert Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial Competitors 510 2259 2298 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Siebert Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siebert Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.12% 13.29% 0.44% Siebert Financial Competitors 28.99% 16.74% 6.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siebert Financial competitors beat Siebert Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

