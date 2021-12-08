Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VLRS. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

VLRS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.20. 34,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,829. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.