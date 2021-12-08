Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.53. 190,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,111. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$741.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.61.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

