Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLB. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $28.79.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

