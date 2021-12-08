Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

