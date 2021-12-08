Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

