Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 2,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,255. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

