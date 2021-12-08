Cornichon (CORN) Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $26,321.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,033,457 coins and its circulating supply is 15,791,609 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

