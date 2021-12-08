Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 185,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GLW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

