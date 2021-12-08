Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corteva worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after buying an additional 82,649 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

