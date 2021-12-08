Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

