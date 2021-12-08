Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS.

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,040. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

