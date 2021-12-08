Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS.
NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,040. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.
Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
