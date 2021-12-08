Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $44.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BASE. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

