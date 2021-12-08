Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

