Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €53.00 at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,051. Covestro has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

