Cowa LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BP by 84.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 97,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,110,969. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

