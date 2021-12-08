Cowa LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,190. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

