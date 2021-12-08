Cowa LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,962. The firm has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

