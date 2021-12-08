Cowa LLC Purchases 45,887 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in B2Gold by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,809. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

