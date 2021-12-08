Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.91 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.16 or 0.00073276 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $22.91 million and $10.62 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

