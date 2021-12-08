Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($13.48) to €14.60 ($16.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 51,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,392. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

