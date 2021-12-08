Critical Contrast: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) versus South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and South State’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.74 $3.62 billion $3.93 14.28 South State $1.22 billion 4.52 $120.63 million $6.40 12.36

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than South State. South State is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 22.75% 9.37% 0.81% South State 31.07% 11.16% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and South State, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 9 0 2.57 South State 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $57.79, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. South State has a consensus target price of $77.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than South State.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and South State has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South State beats Bank of New York Mellon on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

