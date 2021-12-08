Critical Contrast: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kemper and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kemper currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.03%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Kemper.

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.21 billion 0.67 $409.90 million $1.16 47.05 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.10 $90.77 million $0.46 18.02

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Kemper on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

