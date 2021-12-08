Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $433.01 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.84 and its 200-day moving average is $430.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

