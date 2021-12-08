Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

CBD stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

