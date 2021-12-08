Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $611.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.82 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

