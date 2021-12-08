Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

