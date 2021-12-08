Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 60.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,965 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

