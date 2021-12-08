Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

