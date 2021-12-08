Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 6,761 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

