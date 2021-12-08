Csenge Advisory Group Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.