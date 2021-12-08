Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 253,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

