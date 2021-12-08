Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 10,000 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

KULR stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KULR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR).

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.