Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

