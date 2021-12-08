Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

