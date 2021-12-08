Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

