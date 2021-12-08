Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.19. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.