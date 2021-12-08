Culbertson A N & Co Inc Takes $239,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.09. 10,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

