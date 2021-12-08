CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,176,825 shares of company stock worth $21,230,493. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CURO Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

