CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4897765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

