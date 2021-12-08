D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

