D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

