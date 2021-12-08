D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Toro by 391.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $89.24 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

