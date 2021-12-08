D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 76 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.69. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

