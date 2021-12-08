D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 76 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SYK opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.69. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.
In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
