D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $112.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,470 shares of company stock worth $973,736. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

