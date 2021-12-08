DA Davidson Comments on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $204.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $162.89 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

