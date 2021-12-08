Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $690.84 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

